CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. CUBE has a market cap of $74.73 million and $143,082.00 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUBE coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CUBE has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,617.90 or 0.99997470 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036794 BTC.

CUBE Profile

CUBE (CRYPTO:ITAMCUBE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. The official website for CUBE is market.cube.store.

CUBE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

