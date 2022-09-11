Cubiex Power Hits Market Capitalization of $2,919.85 (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Cubiex Power coin can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cubiex Power has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cubiex Power has a market capitalization of $2,919.85 and approximately $27.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002344 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00767027 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00014743 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019477 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000295 BTC.
Cubiex Power Profile
Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports.
Buying and Selling Cubiex Power
Receive News & Updates for Cubiex Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cubiex Power and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.