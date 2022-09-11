CUDOS One Day Trading Volume Hits $264,186.00 (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, CUDOS has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CUDOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. CUDOS has a total market capitalization of $26.52 million and approximately $264,186.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00035428 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004105 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.29 or 0.99834147 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036924 BTC.
CUDOS Profile
CUDOS (CRYPTO:CUDOS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,699,716,185 coins and its circulating supply is 3,439,502,870 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_. The official website for CUDOS is www.cudos.org.
CUDOS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
