Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

CPIX stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

