Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Cummins Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $218.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

