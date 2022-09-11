Curio Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (CUR)

Curio (CUR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Curio has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Curio has a total market capitalization of $73,610.80 and approximately $1,939.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio coin can now be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,622.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004713 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015574 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055697 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00066846 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005445 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00075601 BTC.
About Curio
Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com.
Curio Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.
