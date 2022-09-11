Curve DAO Token Price Up 8.3% This Week (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00005485 BTC on major exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $629.46 million and $111.82 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,594.15 or 0.99674511 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036661 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,818,797,404 coins and its circulating supply is 529,745,710 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is www.curve.fi.

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. Telegram | Discord | GitHub | Reddit | Docs “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

