CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CyberArk Software worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,046,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.3% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $153.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.15. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

