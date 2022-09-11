CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.27–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$153.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.32 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.82–$0.57 EPS.
CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded CyberArk Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.79.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $153.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 36.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
