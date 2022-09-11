CyberVein Hits One Day Volume of $46,299.00 (CVT)

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. CyberVein has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $46,299.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CyberVein has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberVein alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,628.99 or 0.99961624 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036949 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial.

CyberVein Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberVein's big-data solution is based on the PISR (private, interlink, secure, robust) distributed database, database operations are stored on CyberVein blockchain network which runs on a Proof-of-Contribution (PoC) consensus mechanism. The solution is focusing on enterprise-level “blockchain + big-data” customized services.CVT is the native utility token that is used for:Storage payment: The data owner pays the corresponding storage fee based on the file size and bandwidth consumed in such a process.Computing power payment: Payments from user to owner for usage, and remuneration for software developers is going to be exclusively conducted in CVT.Data exchange: On CyberVein's federated learning platform, the data acquirer trades the data at a price contracted between the two parties for distributed modeling applications.CROSS NFT issuance payment: Dapp businesses are obligated to pay for Storage and Data Exchange in light of network resources occupied, and may set up CyberVein token as a means of payment to issue NFT or conduct business in accordance to their desired business model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.