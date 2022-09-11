Cyclub (CYCLUB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.40 Million

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. Cyclub has a market cap of $14.40 million and $7.61 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cyclub has traded 41.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclub coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cyclub alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,542.27 or 1.00011831 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036650 BTC.

About Cyclub

Cyclub is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official website is cyclub.io. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform.

Buying and Selling Cyclub

According to CryptoCompare, “CyClub is a Dapp of Cyworld Classic, the mainnet of Cyworld, the world's first SNS, and the coin used in CyClub is CYC, a coin rebranded from the existing MCI.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclub should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclub using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.