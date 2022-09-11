DA Davidson Comments on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCBI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $52,743.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,434.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,430 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $52,743.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 57,805 shares of company stock worth $3,230,924. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 425,431 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $19,151,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,262,000 after purchasing an additional 288,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
