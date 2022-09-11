Daikicoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,855.00 (DIC)

Daikicoin (DIC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. Daikicoin has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $8,855.00 worth of Daikicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Daikicoin has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Daikicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Daikicoin Coin Profile

DIC is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Daikicoin’s total supply is 210,361,557 coins and its circulating supply is 210,538,806 coins. Daikicoin’s official website is daikicoin.org. Daikicoin’s official Twitter account is @DaikicoinOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Daikicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Daikicoin coin was generated in January 2017, and has been backed by a dedicated digital currency exchange March 2018. It is designed for the entrepreneurs and allows individuals to make a cost-effective, secure, and fast transaction via decentralized peer51 to-peer network.Telegram”

Daikicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daikicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Daikicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Daikicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

