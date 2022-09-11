Daniel Cooperman Sells 2,500 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $865,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $348.23 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.57 and a one year high of $361.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.31 and a 200 day moving average of $311.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 985.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 148,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,446,000 after acquiring an additional 134,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $2,719,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

