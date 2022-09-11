DAO Maker 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.98 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $163.07 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00008169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,648.63 or 0.99851332 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036384 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 coins and its circulating supply is 92,075,513 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

