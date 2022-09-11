DAOstack (GEN) Reaches Market Cap of $662,064.70

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $662,064.70 and approximately $100.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00036207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,580.77 or 1.00059004 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036912 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAOstack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.