Databroker Hits Market Cap of $1.48 Million (DTX)

Databroker (DTX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $153.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,539.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00059302 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00067606 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005514 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00076132 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

DTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Databroker

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

According to CryptoCompare, "DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. "

