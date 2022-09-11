DataHighway Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $268.78 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 49.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded up 182.4% against the US dollar. DataHighway has a total market cap of $268.78 million and $267,965.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.44 or 0.00039169 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00779652 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015922 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019924 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000300 BTC.
About DataHighway
DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,861,001 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx.
Buying and Selling DataHighway
