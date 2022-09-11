David Brunick Sells 5,000 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) insider David Brunick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,600.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WideOpenWest Price Performance

Shares of WOW opened at $18.56 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 93.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $176.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. WideOpenWest’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WideOpenWest

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at about $458,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at about $546,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

