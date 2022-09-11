David J. Schlanger Sells 67,779 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,674,559.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Progyny Trading Up 2.9 %

PGNY opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 1,469.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

