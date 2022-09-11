Dawn Christine Maroney Sells 10,250 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $170,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,549,819 shares in the company, valued at $25,726,995.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 16,287 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $258,963.30.

On Monday, August 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 1,790 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $29,714.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 25,225 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $356,177.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 2,150 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $23,564.00.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ALHC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

