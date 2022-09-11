Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.37 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00004065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $65.56 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

