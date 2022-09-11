Dawson James Cuts Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Price Target to $9.50

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Dawson James from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Byrna Technologies Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of BYRN opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $156.77 million, a P/E ratio of -54.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Michael Wager purchased 10,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $77,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Byrna Technologies news, CEO Bryan Ganz bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $99,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,476.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Wager bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 90,375 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 775.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 548,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 485,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.