DDKoin (DDK) Price Hits $0.0455 on Major Exchanges

DDKoin (DDK) traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $77,871.97 and approximately $272.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007891 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007763 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00025564 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004980 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00012599 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com.

DDKoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

