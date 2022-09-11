DecentBet Reaches Market Cap of $38,083.49 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DecentBet has a total market cap of $38,083.49 and approximately $70.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,618.88 or 1.00124872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00058713 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00067432 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005513 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00075746 BTC.

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

