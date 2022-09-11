Decentral Games (DG) Price Hits $0.0626

Decentral Games (DG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $35.64 million and approximately $745,331.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,620.47 or 0.99997429 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00036914 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 569,337,519 coins and its circulating supply is 569,122,719 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds.decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury.”

