Deepak Chopra Sells 10,000 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $788,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,245,850.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Deepak Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of OSI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,012,792.32.

OSI Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

OSIS stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.57 and its 200 day moving average is $85.19. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.67 and a one year high of $103.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $374,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Featured Articles

