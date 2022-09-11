DEEPSPACE (DPS) One Day Volume Hits $2,321.00

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $1.93 million and $2,321.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,560.10 or 1.00049477 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036809 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE (CRYPTO:DPS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official website is deepspace.game. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEPSPACE is a Play-to-Earn space multiverse exploration strategy game.Allows its users to earn a passive income from holding $DPS, trading NFTs, and taking risks as they explore DEEPSPACE with their fleet of ships.In DEEPSPACE, users explore, harvest, and fight their way through the DEEPSPACE universe.”

