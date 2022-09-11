Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $372.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.23. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

