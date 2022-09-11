Defi For You Hits 1-Day Volume of $31,681.00 (DFY)

Defi For You (DFY) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Defi For You coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Defi For You has a total market cap of $895,045.17 and $31,681.00 worth of Defi For You was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Defi For You has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Defi For You Coin Profile

Defi For You is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Defi For You’s total supply is 861,416,468 coins and its circulating supply is 406,416,468 coins. Defi For You’s official Twitter account is @DeFiForYou. Defi For You’s official website is defi.com.vn.

Buying and Selling Defi For You

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi For You is a peer-to-peer NFT trading and crypto lending platform built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to use NFTs as collateral for a P2P loan.”

