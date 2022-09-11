DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) Price Reaches $90.45 on Exchanges

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. DeFi Pulse Index has a market capitalization of $50.56 million and $647,079.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be purchased for $90.45 or 0.00415841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,750.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00055294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00066488 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005407 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00075280 BTC.

DPI is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol. The official website for DeFi Pulse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

