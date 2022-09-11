DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be purchased for about $92.32 or 0.00428629 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Pulse Index has a total market capitalization of $51.60 million and $655,678.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,537.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00058995 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00067823 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005509 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00076185 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Profile

DeFi Pulse Index is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol. The official website for DeFi Pulse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi.

Buying and Selling DeFi Pulse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Pulse Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

