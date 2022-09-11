DeFiner (FIN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $75,347.00

DeFiner (FIN) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $75,347.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00036207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,580.77 or 1.00059004 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036912 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,364,590 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org/en.html. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFiner Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing.DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets.The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

