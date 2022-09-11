Dego Finance Hits Market Cap of $16.33 Million (DEGO)

Dego Finance (DEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Dego Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00008760 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dego Finance has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Dego Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.33 million and $3.18 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00035402 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004107 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,583.44 or 0.99651508 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00036827 BTC.
About Dego Finance
Dego Finance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance/home. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dego Finance Coin Trading
