Delta (DELTA) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Delta (DELTA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Delta coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Delta has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Delta has a market capitalization of $22.98 million and $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,643.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00056553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00067733 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005554 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00075475 BTC.

Delta Profile

Delta (DELTA) is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,078 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

Delta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

