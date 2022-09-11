Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Shares Up 2.3%

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.45. 1,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Democracy International Fund stock. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Democracy International Fund makes up about 0.8% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned 45.43% of Democracy International Fund worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

