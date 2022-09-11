Demodyfi Price Reaches $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (DMOD)

Demodyfi (DMOD) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Demodyfi has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Demodyfi has a market capitalization of $41,736.62 and approximately $12,425.00 worth of Demodyfi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Demodyfi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00777961 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015224 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019874 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Demodyfi Profile
Demodyfi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,584,000 coins. Demodyfi’s official Twitter account is @Demodyfi.
Demodyfi Coin Trading
