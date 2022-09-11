DeRace Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. DeRace has a market capitalization of $19.63 million and approximately $166,425.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeRace coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeRace has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeRace

DeRace is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2021. DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,370,000 coins. The official website for DeRace is www.derace.io. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeRace Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeRace is a decentralized blockchain-based racehorse platform that joins millions of racehorse enthusiasts in a community where users can buy and breed NFT horses, bet on real-time horse races, and host races on their own hippodromes for actual profit.The DeRace Coin (DERC) is an ERC20-compliant cryptographic token that can be traded on the Ethereum blockchain just like Ether. It is both a DeRace platform currency and an independent store of value for players and investors.”

