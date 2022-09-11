Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Reaches $0.0311 on Top Exchanges

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $5.19 million and $112,094.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 471,177,680 coins and its circulating supply is 166,878,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol. Deri Protocol’s official website is deri.finance.

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

