Dero Achieves Market Cap of $56.55 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Dero has a market cap of $56.55 million and approximately $531,432.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $4.40 or 0.00020348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000357 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,843,862 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.