Dero (DERO) Price Hits $4.37 on Major Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $56.19 million and approximately $102,273.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $4.37 or 0.00019996 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000368 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,845,770 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

