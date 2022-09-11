Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $268.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $268.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.49% from the company’s current price.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.71.

SAIA stock opened at $202.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Saia has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.11 and its 200 day moving average is $219.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.26 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Saia will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total transaction of $3,358,297.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,005.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total transaction of $3,358,297.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,005.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,819 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Saia by 107.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Saia by 87.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

