Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) target price on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,410 ($17.04) to GBX 1,350 ($16.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($17.64) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,345.56 ($16.26).

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,195.50 ($14.45) on Friday. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 971.20 ($11.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.74). The stock has a market cap of £11.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,573.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,112.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,368.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

