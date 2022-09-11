Dev Protocol Price Up 9.6% This Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001841 BTC on exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $444,365.78 and approximately $205.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008071 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000685 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000237 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com.

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

