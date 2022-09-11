Dexioprotocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $853,627.67 (DEXI)

Dexioprotocol (DEXI) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Dexioprotocol has a total market cap of $853,627.67 and $13,328.00 worth of Dexioprotocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dexioprotocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dexioprotocol has traded 42.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00772943 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014787 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019746 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000295 BTC.
About Dexioprotocol
Dexioprotocol’s total supply is 355,760,696,019 coins and its circulating supply is 293,160,234,471 coins. Dexioprotocol’s official Twitter account is @dexioprotocol.
Buying and Selling Dexioprotocol
Receive News & Updates for Dexioprotocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dexioprotocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.