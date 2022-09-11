Dexlab Price Tops $0.0852 on Major Exchanges (DXL)

Dexlab (DXL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Dexlab has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Dexlab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0852 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dexlab has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and $5,101.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00776532 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014902 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019847 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000295 BTC.
About Dexlab
Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
