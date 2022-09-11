DEXTools Hits Market Capitalization of $14.05 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a market cap of $14.05 million and $370,151.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000661 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.19 or 0.99863215 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036783 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,312,760 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io.

DEXTools Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. Telegram | Discord | YouTube | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.