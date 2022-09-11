dForce (DF) One Day Volume Hits $3.24 Million

dForce (DF) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One dForce coin can currently be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce has a market cap of $15.81 million and $3.24 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dForce has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,605.90 or 1.00005229 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036805 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 432,032,332 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce’s official website is dforce.network. The Reddit community for dForce is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce

According to CryptoCompare, “An integrated and interoperable open finance and monetary protocol matrix covering asset, trading and lending. dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.