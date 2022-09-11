DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $95,828.48

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $95,828.48 and $135.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,911.61 or 1.00542373 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00037027 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2021. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming. DFSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com.

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaming Throught eh blockchain:DFSocial is the gaming platform where anyone can earn even if you're not a gamer. Users can benefit from sponsoring skilled gamers and keep earning with Staking, Farming, Predictors and many more.On their platforms, any gamer will be able to monetize their skills in monthly organized tournaments. DFSocial Gaming currently supports 10 of the most popular games: League of Legends, Brawl Stars, Valorant, Rocket League & FIFA, CS GO, Poker, Minecraft, Call of Duty, and Chess.”

