Diamond Hits Market Capitalization of $8.95 Million (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00011160 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. Diamond has a market cap of $8.95 million and $16,663.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,708,202 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

